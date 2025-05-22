Why SIECs Shouldn’t Be Abolished – Gov Mutfwang

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, said the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) should not be scrapped.

Governor Mutfwang said the challenges surrounding local government elections must be addressed to ensure transparency and the will of voters.

Naija News reports that Mutfwang stated this on Wednesday when he spoke at the 13th National Delegates Conference of the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions (FOSIECOM) held in Jos.

Mutfwang stated that he “remains convinced that abolishing the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) is not the solution to the challenges surrounding local government elections. Instead, we must reform, strengthen, and protect them, making them truly independent and effective.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor stressed that only credible elections can guarantee the development of the grassroots.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s problem and challenges remain ineffective leadership. He stated that citizens must be deliberate when choosing leaders.

“Credible local elections are the bedrock of meaningful development. The leaders we elect at the grassroots level must be God-fearing, people-focused, and committed to service, not products of manipulated processes.

“The heart of our national challenges, whether in development, elections, or institutional integrity, boils down to one word: leadership.

“We must become deliberate about recruiting leaders with conscience, courage, and a genuine passion for the people. The time has come to stop recycling leaders who see politics as a personal venture and start promoting those who see it as a sacred trust,” he stated.

Mutfwang added that until Nigeria prioritize electing credible leadership, it may not attain its potential. He called for the protection of SIEC.

He further advocated for autonomy for SIECS to reduce political manipulations.

“When we get leadership right, the ripple effect will be felt in every institution, every sector, and every household. But when elections lack credibility when billions are spent without fairness and transparency, we waste not only resources but public trust.

“That is why I stand here today to say: let us protect SIECs. Let us give them the autonomy, tools, and support they need to serve democracy, not political agendas.

“I commend the leadership of FOSIECOM for creating a platform where these critical conversations can happen. Together, let us build a system where democracy begins at the grassroots and thrives all the way to the top,” he added.

The Governor commended the contribution of his counterpart, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, who called for autonomy in the local government electoral system, at the conference.

According to Governor Sule, the real threat to the effectiveness of SIECs is not just underfunding, but “political interference“.