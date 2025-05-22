Why Many Opposition Politicians Are Defecting To APC – Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre (DCC), Pastor Sam Adeyemi, has said the fear of losing power contributes to why most opposition politicians defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the clergy made the remark on Thursday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

While lamenting the lack of empathy and compassion among some Nigerian leaders, Pastor Sam said many leaders have lost touch with the reality of the poor scattered across the country.

The cleric said that these leaders now find it difficult to lead the people in the right direction because they are occupied with how to retain power rather than how to better the lives of the citizens.

He said, “Some of our leaders, it is even obvious from the way they speak, that they have lost touch with the reality of the poor, they have no empathy, no compassion.

“So, we want to create an environment that will make it possible for those in leadership to lead us in the right directions to make the right decisions.

“Some of them are being threatened that they would lose their next election, that is what they are defecting. So their own survival is being threatened.”