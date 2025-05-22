Why I Support Wike’s ₦1 Trillion Budget For FCT – Senator Kingibe

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senator, Ireti Kingibe, has condemned online attacks on her for applauding Nyesom Wike‘s 2025 budget.

Naija News reported that the Minister of FCT, Wike, on Wednesday, defended a proposed budget of ₦1.78 trillion for the capital city before the Senate and House of Representatives.

Senator Kingibe, who is a Labour Party lawmaker, lauded that 70 percent of the budget is dedicated to capital expenditure.

Her support for the budget was met with mixed reactions by her online supporters, who complained that the ₦1.78 trillion budget was too much.

The Labour Party lawmaker emphasized the need for her online supporters to put political differences aside and focus on the common good.

She highlighted that the proposed budget targeted addressing critical challengs affecting FCT residents, including infrastructure, health, education and housing, among others.

It read: “In a viral video currently making the rounds, I was seen expressing support for the budget presented by the Honourable Minister of the FCT. While this has sparked conversation in some quarters, I feel it is necessary to clarify my position.

“As you all know, I am one senator who stands and says the truth, no matter what. I have always been guided by the principle of doing what is right, not what is popular or politically convenient.

“Sometimes, we must put aside political differences and focus on a common goal: the progress and well-being of our people. My support for the FCT budget is based on the hope that it will address some of the longstanding issues affecting my Constituents. A budget of under 30% for Personnel and Overheads and over 70% for Capital Projects is a good budget if well implemented.

“There are urgent needs that can not wait. Our brothers and sisters in IDP camps need better support and living conditions; our youth need meaningful empowerment and opportunities; and our healthcare and education systems need serious attention. These are not political talking points. They are the realities many of our people live with every day.

“It is my hope that this budget will serve as a step in the right direction. If properly implemented, it can bring some relief and improvement to the lives of our people in the FCT. My commitment remains to the people, and I will continue to demand accountability and transparency every step of the way.

“Let us remember: governance is not about personal interests. It is about service.”