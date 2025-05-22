‘We Have Complicated Issues Here’ – Wike Laments Over State Of Security, Health Sector In FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called for urgent and coordinated national intervention regarding the worsening security and healthcare challenges in the nation’s capital.

Naija News reports that during the 2025 budget defence at the Senate on Wednesday, Wike explained the critical role of Abuja as the seat of power and diplomatic hub, which demands a unique and strategic security arrangement.

Wike stated that the FCT Administration is already engaging national security institutions such as the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Department of State Services to ensure stronger coordination.

The Minister said the issue in FCT cannot be handled in isolation, stressing that there should be a joint summit that brings together stakeholders from the security, health, and administrative sectors.

Wike further announced the procurement of advanced MRI and CT scanners for FCT hospitals.

He said, “You cannot talk about autonomy in a city where the President resides, where the Inspector-General of Police, the National Security Adviser, and every corporate head of the country operate from.

“The security of this city is not something we can handle alone. This city requires total security architecture because of its national importance.

“We have begun serious collaboration with national security agencies. We can’t afford failure in this area.

“The issues we face here are complicated and cannot be solved in isolation. We need a coordinated effort that brings all stakeholders together”

Wike also decried the non-functional surveillance infrastructure in Abuja, attributing it to political roadblocks and administrative bottlenecks.

He lamented, “You wonder why we still can’t have effective CCTV coverage in the capital. Sometimes, it is internal politics, sometimes it is outright sabotage.

“Even when projects are approved, you find people who deliberately frustrate implementation.”

Addressing demands for greater autonomy for the FCT, Wike urged caution, explaining the legal complexities involved.

He added, “The FCT is not like any other state. You don’t have a House of Assembly here. Our laws are made by the National Assembly.

“This setup is by design and cannot be wished away.”