Wabara Reveals What Will Determine Tinubu’s Fate In 2027

Former Senate President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has stated that it is the Nigerian electorate, rather than a select few Governors, who will determine President Bola Tinubu’s fate in 2027.

Naija News reports that the PDP chieftain made these remarks in response to the endorsement of Tinubu by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors as their exclusive candidate for the upcoming presidential election in 2027.

He acknowledged the Governors for granting the President the right of first refusal, which he recognised as a customary and global practice; however, he emphasised that being the ruling party’s candidate does not guarantee an automatic victory at the polls.

Senator Wabara reminded that in 2015, the PDP’s presidential candidate, President Goodluck Jonathan, despite being the sitting President, was defeated by the then-opposition APC candidate.

The former Senate President urged the APC Governors to let President Tinubu’s achievements speak for themselves.

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 22, Wabara asserted that it is the Nigerian populace, who experience the daily effects of the APC-led federal government, that will ultimately decide the President’s fate in 2027.

The PDP BoT Chairman, who argued that “It’s too early to overheat the polity with 2027 elections when INEC has not lifted ban on campaigns “, advised APC Governors to rather concentrate on how to make life affordable for Nigerians who are battling to survive the hardship inflicted on them by APC’s maladministration.”

He said: “I thank APC Governors for respecting the age-long tradition of giving a first-time President or Governor the right of first refusal. I didn’t expect less.

“But I would like to remind them that Governors do not have the mandate to decide who becomes President in 2027, such right resides with the electorates.

“I think the APC should rather be preoccupied with how to make life better for millions of Nigerians who have been forced into poverty due to the APC’s misrule and bad economic policies.”

The former Senate President, who accused the APC of foisting a party system on Nigeria, warned of the grave danger such drifting poses to the country’s democracy.