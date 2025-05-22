Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 22nd May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 22nd May, 2025

Top opposition leaders in Nigeria have reportedly concluded discussions on a coalition for the 2027 presidential election targeted at unseating President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News understands that foremost opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), concluded months of discussions about unifying on Tuesday.

This was made known in a report published by Bloomberg on Wednesday, quoting sources familiar with the discussions among the coalition leaders.

According to the report, the coalition movement has agreed to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political party to achieve its mission.

The sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been officially announced, however, could not provide details on who will be the coalition’s presidential candidate or the power-sharing agreement.

The platform also quoted the spokespersons for the PDP and Labour Party to have said their respective candidates were free to engage in discussions about uniting, but the discussions didn’t involve the merging of the political parties.

Former Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s supporters of being “blind and deaf” to the growing insecurity and worsening economic hardship in the country.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme on Wednesday, Lawal criticised the administration’s handling of security, stating that insecurity has not only persisted but worsened under President Tinubu’s leadership.

Naija News reports that he expressed his concern that the country’s security situation had expanded in scope, affecting various parts of the nation.

In addition to his concerns about security, Lawal also highlighted the economic crisis, claiming that the country’s economy had completely collapsed.

He pointed out that even those who were previously doing well now felt threatened by the economic downturn.

The federal government has placed a bounty of ₦5 million on inmates who escaped from the Medium Custodial Centre, Ilesha, Osun State, during a jail break on Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), DCC Abubakar Umar, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the ₦5 million reward is for anyone who can provide information that leads to the recapture of the fleeing inmates.

Umar urged members of the public to contact the closest security organization to report any information and assured that all information would be treated confidentially.

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has dismissed calls for his resignation following the controversies which have surrounded the conduct of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with stakeholders, including chief external examiners and civil society organizations in Abuja, Oloyede said resigning would have been tantamount to abandoning the affected students in their time of need.

He also dismissed calls for his resignation, suggesting that those making the calls have no moral ground or authority to make such calls or question his leadership credentials.

According to him, “truck pushers cannot direct pilots.”

While the JAMB Registrar disclosed that he considered resignation when the entire saga started, he later reconsidered the move and decided to remedy the situation on ground as much as possible.

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday, disclosed that the coalition movement towards the 2027 elections remains fully on course.

The former Governor, who spoke on Wednesday at the Arewa TechFest in Katsina, revealed that the coalition movement held a very important meeting on Tuesday night as part of efforts towards unseating President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2027 elections.

He added jokingly that the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, would be retained because he is doing a good job.

Naija News reports that the disclosure comes a few hours after this platform reported that top opposition leaders in Nigeria have reportedly concluded discussions on a coalition for the 2027 presidential election targeted at unseating President Bola Tinubu.

It is understood that foremost opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), concluded months of discussions about unifying on Tuesday.

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reiterated the urgent need to wipe out corruption in Nigeria.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent allegations of budget padding in the 2025 national budget of the country, Obi submitted that Nigeria remains a relentless scene of corruption.

Recall that Naija News earlier reported that a non-governmental civic and transparency organisation, BudgIT, alleged that a staggering 11,122 projects worth ₦6.93 trillion in questionable projects were dubiously inserted into the 2025 national budget.

Reacting to the allegation, Peter Obi, in a post on Wednesday via his 𝕏 account, said Nigeria must be rid of entrenched corruption if the country is to make any meaningful progress.

He posited that the discovery by BudgIT is likely a small fraction of the actual misappropriated amount, adding that such developments are troubling and beg a fresh call for the aggressive fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The former Anambra State Governor further lamented the enormity of the alleged padded figure of ₦7 trillion, noting that the amount is way bigger than the official budgets of several ministries.

United States singer Chris Brown has been granted £5 million bail by a court over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

The defendant was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors described as an “unprovoked attack” on music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

The R&B singer has not yet been asked to enter a plea to the charge. Brown was not present at Southwark Crown Court when Judge Tony Baumgartner granted him bail.

After being granted bail, the American musician can continue with his scheduled international tour this year, including in the UK in June and July, as part of his bail conditions.

The Go Crazy singer will pay a £5 million security fee to the court, which is a financial guarantee to ensure the defendant returns to court, however, it may be forfeited if they breach bail conditions.

The tour will also include Brown travelling to parts of Europe, the United States, and Canada. Judge Baumgartner said that he must surrender his passport if he is not travelling.

Brown must live at a specific address known to the court but is not allowed to visit the nightclub and he cannot contact Diaw or apply for international travel documents.

The court heard that the singer must pay a £4 million security fee to secure his release from prison on Wednesday and put forward a further £1 million security within a week.

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, has lamented over the increased rate of drug abuse among Nigerian youths.

Naija News reports that the Agege-born music star, in a post via 𝕏 on Wednesday, said a recent visit to his childhood neighbourhood left him heartbroken.

The singer said he saw some promising young men he grew up with sleeping while standing due to the effects of drug abuse.

Small Doctor also recalled how his veteran colleague, Wasiu Ayinde, advised him six years ago to establish a rehabilitation centre, saying it would be a lucrative business in the future.

The music star said he was saddened by the alarming rate at which young people consume drugs and appealed for more advocacy against drug abuse.

Tottenham Hotspur lifted their first major trophy in 17 years after a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League final.

The lone goal of the Europa League final came in the 42nd minute when Brennan Johnson capitalised on a momentary lapse in the United defence to fire home and etch his name into Spurs folklore.

The goal proved decisive as Ange Postecoglou’s side held on to secure a historic win at a packed stadium under the European lights.

The match began with high intensity, both teams showing urgency. Manchester United had the early moments, with Rasmus Højlund pressing high and Bruno Fernandes finding pockets of space, but their efforts were consistently thwarted.

Despite six minutes of added time and a last-gasp effort from United’s Yoro that flew over the bar, Tottenham held firm to claim the title.

The triumph marks Tottenham’s first piece of silverware since their League Cup win in 2008, and their first European title since the 1984 UEFA Cup.

Barcelona have officially announced that head coach Hansi Flick will remain at the helm of the club until 2027, following a sensational debut season that saw the German tactician lead the team to an impressive treble.

Flick, who took over last summer, has rejuvenated the Catalan giants with an aggressive, disciplined style of play that has delivered immediate results. Under his leadership, Barcelona clinched the La Liga title, lifted the Copa del Rey, and secured the Spanish Supercup—marking one of the most successful seasons in recent club history.

The 59-year-old also guided Barcelona to four victories over their archrivals Real Madrid in a single season—a feat that has thrilled fans and silenced critics.

In Europe, Flick’s side came agonizingly close to reaching the Champions League final, bowing out in extra time of the semi-final second leg against Inter Milan. Despite the heartbreak, their campaign showcased a resurgence of Barcelona’s continental ambitions.

Flick’s statistics underline his impact: he has won 43 of his 54 matches in charge, boasting a 73% win rate—the best debut-season record for a Barça coach since Luis Enrique’s 83% in 2014–15.

Netherlands full-back Jurrien Timber will be sidelined for Arsenal’s final Premier League match of the season against Southampton after undergoing ankle surgery on Tuesday.

Jurrien Timber had already missed Sunday’s hard-fought 1-0 victory against Newcastle, and manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on Wednesday, stating that Timber would be “out for a few weeks.”

Timber, 23, has made significant contributions to Arsenal this season, featuring in 48 matches across all competitions.

This comes as a remarkable comeback after he missed a large part of the previous season due to a serious ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

In addition to Timber’s absence, Arteta confirmed that centre-back William Saliba will also miss the trip to Southampton due to a hamstring injury he sustained during Sunday’s match.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.