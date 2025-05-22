Tinubu’s Visit Has Vindicated Those Of Us Who Pointed Out The Failures Of Your Administration – Ardo Knocks Gov Kefas

A former Nigerian envoy to Trinidad and Tobago and pioneer Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Hassan Ardo, has accused Governor Agbu Kefas of underperformance and misgovernance.

He stated that the recent visit of President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, has exposed the lack of tangible achievements in the state under the two-year-old Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

Addressing newsmen in Jalingo on Thursday, Ardo lamented that there was no significant project for Tinubu to commission during his visit.

“Presidential visits to states are usually marked by the commissioning of people-oriented projects. But in Taraba, the only project presented was the renovation of an airport originally built over a decade ago. That speaks volumes about the state of governance in Taraba,” Ardo said.

He alleged that the Kefas administration has focused more on personal luxuries, including refurbishing the Government House and lodges, rather than addressing key infrastructural challenges facing the people.

He cited the Namnai Bridge, which collapsed over a year ago and remains unrepaired despite public promises as an example.

“That bridge is far more important to the daily lives of our people than the airport. It’s shameful that nothing has been done months after the governor claimed the contract for its reconstruction had been awarded. Meanwhile, communities remain cut off, and residents suffer severe economic losses”, Ardo lamented.

Challenging the state government to showcase any meaningful project initiated and completed under Kefas, Ardo claimed that most visible efforts serve only the governor’s comfort rather than the public good.

While commending President Tinubu’s efforts to attract investors to Taraba particularly in agriculture Ardo said the visit also served to confirm long-standing criticisms of the state government’s performance.

“When we speak, they say it’s politics. But this visit has vindicated those of us who have consistently pointed out the failures of this administration,” he added.