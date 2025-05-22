Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, Others In Attendance As APC National Summit Kicks Off

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, are among the key stakeholders attending the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit in Abuja.

Also present at the summit are the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; and Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, among other political leaders and party officials.

In his opening remarks, APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, highlighted the ruling party’s successes in the 2023 elections. He emphasised that the APC secured the Presidency and retained its majority in the National Assembly.

The summit is seen as an opportunity for the APC to reaffirm its collective achievements and unity. The outcome of the summit, Basiru added, will be crucial in shaping the party’s strategy for upcoming elections, ensuring that it is well-prepared to address future challenges and build on its electoral gains.

Naija News had earlier reported that Governors elected under the banner of the ruling APC officially adopted Tinubu as the sole candidate for the party in the 2027 presidential election.

At the APC National Summit held at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who is also the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, announced the decision.

He emphasised that the governors had collectively agreed that President Tinubu should be the APC’s candidate for the 2027 elections.