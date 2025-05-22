Seven Killed As Army, Terrorists Clash In Borno [Photos]

Nigerian Army troops of the Operation Hadin Kai have successfully neutralised seven individuals suspected of being Boko Haram and the Islamic State – West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during distinct operations in the Rann and Damboa regions of Borno State.

In a publication on Thursday, counter insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, noted that intelligence reports indicate that the initial confrontation took place on Wednesday, when soldiers from the 3 Battalion, in collaboration with Hybrid Forces and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), engaged terrorists who were attempting to steal food supplies from a disabled vehicle along the Gamboru–Ngala Main Supply Route near Rann.

The troops reportedly opened fire, resulting in the deaths of six assailants and the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, each accompanied by a magazine. One magazine contained four rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, while the other held six rounds.

In a separate operation, troops from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Molai, acting on reliable intelligence, set an ambush at the outskirts of Komala village along the Maiduguri–Damboa road in the Damboa Local Government Area.

This ambush, aimed at terrorists moving towards Sambisa Forest, led to the death of one insurgent and the recovery of several motorcycles and materials for improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that were reportedly intended for burial.

Military sources characterised these operations as part of ongoing efforts to clear the area and restrict the movement of terrorist groups within the operational theatre.

See more photos from the operations below as shared by Makama.