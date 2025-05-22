Setback For Labour Party As Another Reps Member Defects To APC

A member of the Labour Party (LP) in the House of Representatives, Sunday Umehia, has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umehia, who represents the Ezeagu/Udi federal constituency in Enugu State, cited the ongoing crisis within the Labour Party, which has resulted in three factions claiming leadership, as his reason for leaving.

In a letter of defection presented at the plenary session by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Umehia noted that Senator Nenadi Usman, Julius Abure, and Lamidi Apapa have all asserted their leadership claims, leaving party members uncertain about whom to follow.

He expressed his decision to join the APC in order to collaborate with the President and the APC leadership to provide effective governance for the nation, particularly for the South East region.

In response, Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda criticised the frequent defections of legislators, arguing that it undermine the integrity of democracy in Nigeria and create confusion within the parliamentary system.

He called for a reevaluation of the constitutional provisions regarding defection and suggested amendments to protect democratic principles, urging the Speaker to utilise his constitutional authority to declare the seats of defectors vacant.

He further stated that the Supreme Court has addressed the leadership crisis within the Labour Party, indicating that reliance on defection is no longer viable due to the resolution provided by the Supreme Court ruling.

Additionally, he highlighted the House’s standing order, particularly regarding the leadership of standing committees, which stipulates that committee leadership is appointed based on party affiliation.

He asserted that individuals who have defected should relinquish their leadership roles in committees, allowing their respective parties to nominate suitable replacements.

Naija News recalls that just recently, some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State.

The defectors include PDP’s 2023 deputy governorship candidate, Lady Emana Duke Ambrose, Labour Party’s former senatorial candidate and a three-term House of Representatives member for Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency, Daniel Asuquo, and the state chairman of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Professor Edde Iji, along with their supporters.

A former chieftain of the PDP in Enang Ayie Clan, Calabar Municipality Local Government Area of Cross River State, Ntufam Maurice Omini-Iso, also defected to the APC.

Speaking at an interactive session in Calabar, he commended Governor Bassey Otu‘s performance, particularly in road rehabilitation and other developmental projects across the state.

“Governor Otu has shown exceptional dedication to governance, especially in infrastructure. Roads in my area and other parts of the state have been repaired, proving that he is truly delivering democratic dividends,” Omini-Iso said.

He stated that the PDP is deeply fractured and lacks direction, adding that no politician would remain on a sinking ship.

“The PDP is deeply fractured and lacks direction. No serious politician would remain on a sinking ship when there is a better alternative,” he stated.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Ambrose praised Governor Otu and President Bola Tinubu for their leadership in security, agriculture, education, and infrastructure, stating that their achievements influenced her decision to join the APC.