Ramaphosa Meets Trump, Refutes White Genocide Allegation

South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Tuesday, met with President Donald Trump of the United States.

Naija News reports that Trump had earlier accused black South Africans of killing white South Africans and taking their lands, describing it as “white genocide“.

To push a clear narrative on the allegation, Ramaphosa went to the US and was hosted at the Oval Office for an exchange with Trump.

In the exchange at the Oval Office, Trump supported his claims with videos of opposition politicians allegedly calling for expelling white farmers.

The video clip showed people talking about “cutting the throat” and shooting white people.

“Each one of those white things you see is a cross, and there are approximately a thousand of them. They’re all white farmers,” he said, pointing to a picture of the alleged graves of alleged killed white farmers.

Ramaphosa disagreed with Trump. He pointed out that Trump would have to listen to white South Africans in his country to have a balanced view on his claims.

He stressed that his government has three white South Africans who accompanied him to the Oval Office, who knew that the claims of white genocide were false. He urged Trump to listen to them.

“I would say if there was Afrikaner farmer genocide, I can bet you these three gentlemen would not be here, including my minister of agriculture. He would not be with me. So it’ll take him, President Trump, listening to their stories, to their perspective. That is the answer to your question,” he stated.

Trump insisted that Ramaphosa allow black citizens to take white South Africans’ land and kill them.

“You do allow them to take land, and then when they take the land, they kill the white farmer, and when they kill the white farmer, nothing happens to them,” he insisted.

The South African President denied the confiscation of land from white farmers under the land expropriation law.

The law was signed in January and aims to redress the historical inequalities of white minority rule.

“No, no, no, no. Nobody can take land,” he responded.

He also stated that most victims of South Africa’s notoriously high crime rate were black.