‘Peter Obi In Serious Underground Talks To Unseat Tinubu’

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has claimed that Labour Party’s Peter Obi is deeply involved in secret strategic talks aimed at unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Adebayo described the reported social media coalition rumours as mere distractions, emphasizing that the real discussions are taking place behind the scenes, far from public speculation.

“What is going on now is going on quietly,” Adebayo said. “The real people, who have control over their political structures, are meeting… and there is a solid plan to unseat President Tinubu.”

He praised Peter Obi as a disciplined and focused leader who avoids media fanfare while engaging in meaningful political consultations.

“Peter Obi goes quietly. He has meetings with people he doesn’t expose to the media. He’s a highly disciplined person. He knows what he’s doing,” Adebayo added.

Adebayo, an international lawyer and media entrepreneur, asserted that President Tinubu is already on a trajectory to defeat in 2027, citing rising public dissatisfaction.

He said: “He [Tinubu] has a good trajectory to losing the 2027 presidential election… Nigerians have given him two years to put his acts together, but his body language shows he needs more than prayers to succeed.”

He argued that Nigerians—not politicians—will determine the outcome of the 2027 elections, stressing that any serious challenger backed by the people, including himself, could defeat Tinubu.

While remaining vague on the finer details, Adebayo confirmed that parties like the SDP are engaging in cross-party talks on ideology, strategy, and accommodation with the aim of forming a strong, unified front.

“There must be one grand leader, a challenger against President Tinubu in 2027… We are making a lot of progress, but the plan must come as a surprise to the government in power.”

When asked whether he would step down for Obi in the interest of Nigeria, Adebayo replied: “That will come later. But I like what he’s doing. He hasn’t said he doesn’t like what I’m doing. He’s serious-minded… We are having meaningful, quiet, honourable discussions.”

He concluded by cautioning the ruling APC to focus less on the fear of losing power and more on fulfilling its promises to Nigerians.

Adebayo said; “They shouldn’t be too worried about losing the election. They should be worried about disappointing the people.”