People Killed ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy – Singer

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has blamed people close to him for killing the old version of him.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a post shared on the official Instagram page of his upcoming album, ‘No Sign Of Weakness.’

The ‘On The Low’ crooner said people should stop struggling to accept his new version because the old version of him, ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy, has died.

Burna Boy revealed that the new and old versions of him are constantly in conflict.

He wrote, “The ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy died. His own people killed him. Then ‘Big 7’ was born to protect what was left of ‘Burna Boy.’

“Burna Boy and Big 7 fight each other a lot because while Big 7 is only protecting the final and only existing piece of Burna Boy’s broken heart, the ‘African Giant’ still haunts Burna Boy.”

In other news, controversial Nollywood singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, recently pleaded with his senior colleague, Burna Boy, for a music collaboration.

Naija News reports that this comes after Burna gifted him ₦20 million after defeating his colleague, Speed Darlington, in a celebrity boxing match.

In a post via his Instagram page on Monday, April 21, 2025, the street singer expressed appreciation to Burna Boy over the ₦20 million, but insisted he needs a verse from the singer.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner begged Burna Boy for a chance to mingle with him, adding that only a verse from his senior colleague can change his life.