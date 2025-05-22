PDP Announces Date For 99th NEC Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that its 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will take place on May 27th, 2025.

Naija News reports that this was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday, signed by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement reminded all constitutionally accredited NEC members to attend the upcoming meeting at the PDP National Secretariat.

“All members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the general public may recall the 600th meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) held on Tuesday, 29th April, 2025, wherein the NWC resolved to hold the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday, 27th May, 2025, and the Acting National Chairman, H.E. Amb. Iliya Damagum’s Media address on the same Tuesday, 29th April, 2025 on the summoning of NEC,” the statement read.

The PDP leadership emphasised that the scheduled meeting was a significant event in the party’s internal activities, and all members were urged to attend.

Naija News understands the announcement comes after the PDP on the 11th of May, 2025, appointed former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to head a high-level reconciliation committee to resolve internal rifts within the party ahead of the NEC meeting at the end of May.

This decision came after a closed-door meeting held at the Abuja residence of the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed.

The meeting saw the participation of key party stakeholders, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, although Wike left without addressing the press.

Following the meeting, Governor Mohammed spoke to journalists, explaining that the reconciliation committee was formed to engage aggrieved members and party leaders to stabilize the party’s ranks before the NEC meeting and the national convention later in the year.

“We invited former governors and party elders to tap into their wealth of experience. We believe their input will help calm nerves and reposition the party,” Mohammed stated.