Osun PDP Awaits Governor Adeleke’s Guidance On 2027 Presidential Support

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has stated that it will be guided by the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke following the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu by the state’s three PDP senators for a second term.

Naija News reports that Senators Kamarudeen Oyewumi (Osun West), Olubiyi Ajagunla (Osun Central), and Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East) made a joint statement on Wednesday, declaring their full support for President Tinubu.

They cited his achievements in governance, economic reforms, and infrastructure development as the driving force behind their endorsement.

The senators described Tinubu’s administration as visionary and progressive, particularly highlighting improvements in national security and the reduction in food prices as signs of effective leadership.

“This endorsement is not just symbolic—it reflects our deep confidence in President Tinubu’s ability to deliver on the promise of democracy. The Osun PDP Senators’ Caucus is united and unwavering in its support. There is no internal dissent; we stand as one,” the statement read.

They also urged President Tinubu to “sustain and accelerate his developmental strides for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

In response to the senators’ endorsement, the Osun PDP leadership clarified that the party would await Governor Adeleke’s direction before making any formal declaration of support for President Tinubu or any other presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

Oladele Bamiji, the Osun PDP Director of Media, emphasized the importance of the governor’s guidance in the party’s decisions, stating, “Don’t forget that the governor is the leader of the party in the state. The party will also have to defer to the directive of the governor on what to do as regards supporting the incumbent president.”

Bamiji further stressed that any decision taken would be in the best interest of Osun State, the party, and the broader evolution of democracy in Nigeria and the South-West region.

He noted, “It is basically on our leader, who I believe will lead us aright, as to what we have to do in 2027. Whatever decision is taken will be in the best interest of the state, the party, and the evolution of democracy.”

Bamiji also reiterated that Governor Adeleke would consult widely with Osun PDP stakeholders before making a collective decision on the party’s stance. He explained that the governor’s position would shape the overall direction of the party in the state.

“I am sure the governor will also consult widely with stakeholders of the party in the state and will take a collective decision together,” Bamiji said.

While acknowledging the senators’ individual right to make political decisions, Bamiji emphasized that these would be subject to the collective decisions made by the party leadership in Osun.

“We cannot take their rights away from them as to their individual permutation or decision, but it will be subjected to the collective decision of the party and leaders of the party in the state,” he concluded.