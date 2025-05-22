Officers Aiding Boko Haram Must Be Prosecuted – Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on the government to investigate, arrest and prosecute security officers aiding Boko Haram insurgents.

Obi said the revelation from Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State that senior military officers serve as informants to Boko Haram is a damning indictment that must be treated as treason.

He stated that anyone who aids, abets, protects, or collaborates with terrorists, no matter their rank, title, or political office, is a traitor to the country.

Naija News reports that Obi, in a statement on Thursday, decried that military officers preferred to aid terrorism while Nigerians die.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the revelation from Governor Zulum underscored why efforts to defeat Boko Haram and other insurgent groups have yielded little fruit.

Obi commended the Borno Governor for speaking up. He warned against sweeping the revelation under the carpet.

It read: “The recent outcry by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state that Boko Haram informants and terrorists exist among our politicians and within our armed forces is a damning indictment of the state of our nation. It is not just shocking, it is devastating. And if true, it confirms what many Nigerians have long feared: that our country is bleeding not only from external attacks but from betrayal at the highest levels.

“Let me say without hesitation: anyone who aids, abets, protects, or collaborates with terrorists, no matter their rank, title, or political office, is a traitor to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Such individuals have no place in our institutions and must be identified, exposed, and prosecuted without delay.

“We cannot win the war against terrorism while traitors sit in the corridors of power, feeding off the blood of innocent Nigerians. We cannot continue to bury our citizens while those responsible hide behind the veil of politics and impunity. This is not just a security failure, it is a moral collapse.

“The federal government must treat this revelation with the utmost urgency. Words are not enough. The silence and inaction that often greet such explosive disclosures only serve to embolden the enemies within. The Nigerian people demand answers. More importantly, we demand action.

“Governor Zulum has done what few in power dare to do: he has spoken the truth. That truth must not die in the news cycle. It must be pursued, investigated, and confronted with courage and justice. Nigeria cannot afford to be held hostage by the very people entrusted to defend her.

“Let us rise to it with courage, with clarity, and with a commitment to reclaim our country from the shadows.”