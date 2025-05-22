No Nigerian State Can Develop Independently – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged state governors to partner with private investors to drive economic growth in their states.

Atiku argued that no Nigerian state has the fiscal capacity to drive development independently without the collaboration of the private sector.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President made the call on Wednesday while speaking at the Taraba State International Investment Summit in Jalingo.

He commended Governor Agbu Kefas for showing the state to local and foreign investors through the event.

“Your efforts towards promoting economic growth, prosperity, and improved living standards are clearly evident.

“This initiative to gather investors, both domestic and international, along with development partners under one roof aligns with your vision to build a prosperous, united, and secure Taraba State, that serves as a model for growth, economic diversification, and sustainable development in Nigeria,” he said.

Atiku told Kefas that he has to leverage the private sectors to achieve his development goal for Taraba.

He noted that by building a strategic partnership with private investors, the state would harness all its potential.

“Indeed, if Taraba, aspires to realise its potential and grow its economy sustainably, it must endeavour to leverage private sector resources, including finance, skills and technology.

“No Nigerian State has the necessary fiscal and financial space to independently drive growth and achieve sustainable development.

“Building strategic partnerships between the State, private investors, local businesses and communities is critical in addressing resources gaps and unlocking the potential of the State to facilitate investments,” he stated.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party added that strategic partnership with private investors would help address poverty and economic crisis in the country, which also affects Taraba citizens.

“As a private businessman, I recognize that investments, foreign and domestic, drive economic growth and development.

“Private investments will help bridge the resource gaps through additional external resource flows and increased internally generated revenues.

“With additional resources, Taraba will better support the poor and vulnerable by empowering them, improving their access to basic services, and ensuring equitable distribution of resources to minimize poverty incidence,” he added.