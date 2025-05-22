Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna To Battle Hugo Calderano In 2025 ITTF World Championships

The intense and long-standing rivalry between African table tennis star, Quadri Aruna and South American maestro, Hugo Calderano, is poised for a dramatic resurgence at the 2025 ITTF World Championships in Doha.

Quadri Aruna and the Brazilian icon are set to clash in what promises to be an electrifying fourth-round match of the men’s singles tournament at 12:30 p.m. later today at the Lusail Arena.

Both players have ascended to iconic status within their respective regions, marking milestones that have solidified their legacies in the sport.

Notably, Aruna and Calderano made history during the Rio 2016 Olympics, becoming the first athletes from Africa and South America, respectively, to reach the quarterfinals in table tennis.

Throughout their careers, both Aruna and Calderano have amassed multiple continental titles, consistently pushing themselves to reach the upper echelons of international rankings.

Currently, Calderano ranks as the world No. 3, a position he has cemented through a string of impressive performances.

His recent triumph at the 2025 ITTF World Cup in Macao highlighted his prowess, where he showcased his exceptional talent by defeating the reigning world No. 1, Li Shidong, and No. 2, Wang Chuqin, both from China.

This victory not only made him the first South American to lift the prestigious title but also bolstered his reputation as a formidable competitor on the global stage.

Equally impressive has been Aruna’s journey to the fourth round of the championships. He kicked off his campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over Victor Ishiy, a fellow countryman of Calderano.

He then faced Norwegian left-hander Borgar Haug, securing a solid 4-2 win, followed by another impressive performance against Germany’s Benedikt Duda, where he triumphed 4-2.

Aruna’s ability to perform under pressure has been a hallmark of his style, and he approaches each match with the determination of a seasoned fighter.

Calderano, too, has had a strong start to the tournament. He began by defeating Mexico’s Rogelio Castro 4-1 and delivered a dominant 4-0 performance against Tunisia’s Wassim Essid, the 2024 African Youth Champion.

His most challenging match came in the third round against Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko, where he faced an early setback, trailing 0-2. Demonstrating resilience and tenacity, Calderano rallied to win the match 4-2, setting the stage for the anticipated showdown with Aruna.

In a press conference ahead of their match, Calderano expressed his respect for Aruna, acknowledging the formidable challenge he presents.

“Aruna is a very strong player. He’s been in the top 10 before, and everyone knows what he’s capable of. I’m ready for a big fight; he’s a fighter too, so it’s going to be very exciting,” Calderano said.