Nigeria Should Have No Business With Poverty – Gov Bago

The Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago, has said Nigeria’s rich soil, fertile lands and good atmosphere were enough to take care of the nation.

Governor Bago said that with the rich soil and fertile lands, Nigeria ought not to have an issue of poverty.

He stated that the country should be able to take good care of its citizens and address the nation’s food demands.

Naija News reports that Bago stated this on Wednesday at the Taraba International Investment Summit held at the Taraba State Banquet Hall, TY Danjuma House in Jalingo.

He noted that a state like Taraba, with all fertile lands and a conducive atmosphere for agriculture, like other parts of the country, can feed the nation.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor stressed that Europe, with poor weather conditions and infertile soil when compared with Nigeria, makes billions of dollars from agriculture, yet Nigeria grapples with poverty, amid abundance.

“All the factors of production are inherent here in Taraba State, and it was enumerated in Aliko Dangote’s speech. We have land, water, sun, and people.

“People in Europe can barely farm for three months in a year, but we can farm 24/7, 365 days a year. It means we have no business in poverty,” he said.

He urged Governor Agbu Kefas‘ government to harness the natural endowment of the state and its agricultural potential to turn the state for good.

Governor Bago urged the state government to partner with major construction firms to deploy their equipment for land cultivation, thereby enabling mass agricultural production.

“Nobody is coming to invest in agriculture that wants to take the people’s land, both local and international investment that comes are for the people,” he stated.

He called the Federal Government and private sector individuals to harness the agricultural potential to eradicate poverty, declaring that with the year-round farming capacity, the country had no excuse for economic hardship.