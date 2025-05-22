Nigeria Police Force, CCB Forge Partnership To Promote Transparency

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on Thursday received the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Abdullahi Usman Bello, alongside members of the Bureau’s Board and Directors at the IGP Smart Conference Room, Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The force’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement made available to Naija News.

The visit, which had in attendance the Force Management Team and other senior officers, was aimed at strengthening collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force and the Code of Conduct Bureau in promoting ethics, transparency, and accountability in public service.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Bureau congratulated the IGP on his exemplary leadership and commended the strides recorded by the Nigeria Police Force under his watch in entrenching professionalism and ethical conduct. He noted that the visit was to forge closer synergy between both institutions, particularly through improved compliance and information-sharing frameworks that align with the mandate of the Bureau.

The Inspector-General of Police, in his address, acknowledged the crucial role of the Code of Conduct Bureau in driving integrity and transparency in the public sector. He reiterated the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force to collaborate with the Bureau in areas of mutual interest and assured him of the Force’s commitment to deepening professionalism and public trust through institutional accountability.

The Inspector-General of Police emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force remains open to meaningful partnerships that promote ethical conduct and will continue to engage constructively with key institutions like the Code of Conduct Bureau in the overall interest of national development.