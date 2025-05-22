Nigeria Can’t Develop Without Security – Atiku Warns

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has decried rising insecurity across the country.

Atiku said Nigeria cannot develop without peace and security guaranteed across the nation.

Naija News reports that the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this on Wednesday while speaking at the Taraba State Investment Forum, in Jalingo.

He noted that no investor goes to a country with compromised security to put his or her capital.

“Peace, Security and Stability in host communities are critical determinants of investment flows.

“Investment capital is a coward bird and tends to avoid regions that are prone to conflicts and instability,” he said.

Atiku called for increased commitment to peace and security in Taraba and across the nation.

“It is crucial to remain committed to maintaining peace within the state. Increased civic engagement to promote understanding and tolerance will contribute to social harmony and reduce conflict,” he stated.

The former Vice President urged political leaders to create efficient system that would boost investors confidence and enhance ease of doing business.

“Efficient Institutions will make all the difference. MDAs must develop the technical capacity to perform their functions efficiently. Excessive rigidity and burdensome administrative requirements delay decision-making and deter investors.

“The Investment Promotion Agency should operate a one-stop shop to simplify complex administrative processes, reducing barriers to investment. By streamlining these steps, the one-stop shop will lower corruption risks and transaction costs for investors,” he noted.

Atiku further urged Governor Agbu Kefas‘ government to invest in infrastructure development to boost investors’ interest.

“Improved supply and quality of infrastructure as it is the backbone of sustainable development. Inadequate infrastructure has been identified as the most problematic factor for doing business in Nigeria.

“Prioritization and implementation of critical and strategic infrastructure projects will improve the business environment, reduce transportation costs, increase access to markets and connect communities.

“The development of quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure including water facilities, roads, power etc will, not only create an enabling environment for industries BUT also make Taraba more conducive for habitation,” he added.