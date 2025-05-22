Missing Sokoto Activist Hamdiyya Sharif Found In Critical Condition In Zamfara

A vocal critic of Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, Hamdiyya Sharif, who was reported missing on Tuesday, has been located in Zamfara State.

According to her lawyer, Abba Hikima, Hamdiyya is currently in a critical condition at the Bakura General Hospital in Zamfara, where she is under the watch of security personnel.

In a post on his official Facebook handle on Wednesday, Hikima confirmed the discovery of Hamdiyya’s location, stating, “We have been informed that Hamdiyya is in the Bakura General Hospital in Zamfara State. She is in a critical condition. But there are security personnel with her.”

Earlier, Hikima had raised alarm over her disappearance, saying that she had gone out to buy foodstuffs in Sokoto and had not been seen since 10:00 am on Tuesday.

Hamdiyya Sharif, an outspoken activist from Sokoto State, had garnered attention for her bold criticisms of the state government, particularly regarding issues of governance and security lapses.

In 2024, she was arrested and charged under local laws for “use of insulting or abusive language” and “inciting disturbance” after her online posts targeted the administration of Governor Aliyu.

Her arrest drew national and international concern, with human rights groups like Amnesty International calling for immediate investigation and accountability from the Nigerian authorities.

Hikima, in a conversation with Punch on Wednesday, expressed grave concern over Hamdiyya’s safety, especially given her past abduction.

“Our fear is no more than the fact that she could not be found. Her situation could be anything. It could be that she is being tortured, or she could be lifeless. I mean, we are expecting the worst right now,” he said.

Hikima recalled a previous incident where Hamdiyya was abducted, strangled, and beaten nearly to death. “It takes the grace of God for her to even come back to life after she was rescued by a good Samaritan who took her to the police,” he said.

The lawyer criticised the lack of an investigation into the prior abduction and the failure of the Sokoto State government to take action against those responsible.

“Nothing has been done to crack down on those people who abducted this girl, though abduction is a heinous act. The Sokoto State government is saying nothing, despite the fact that the evil is perpetrated on Sokoto soil,” he added.

Amnesty International, in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, called on Nigerian authorities to investigate Hamdiyya’s disappearance and determine what happened to her.

The statement highlighted that Hamdiyya was due to appear in court on May 21, 2025, for the continuation of her trial, which was related to charges stemming from her criticisms of Governor Aliyu.

“Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif — who Sokoto State government charged with the ‘use of insulting or abusive language’ and ‘inciting disturbance’ for criticising the governor of Sokoto State, Mr. Ahmed Aliyu, has been declared missing,” Amnesty International’s statement read.

Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Rufai, stated that the police were not aware of Hamdiyya’s disappearance, asserting, “We are not aware of her missing.”