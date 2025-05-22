Man United To Decide On Amorim’s Coaching Contract After Europa League Title Loss

Manchester United is reportedly considering continuing with Rúben Amorim as head coach, receiving unwavering support from the club’s management despite recent challenges.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano disclosed on Thursday that the club plans to support Amorim in the upcoming transfer window as they aim to rebuild under his leadership.

Naija News reports that Manchester United faced a 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday, with Tottenham securing its first European title since 1984.

Currently, Spurs are positioned 16th in the Premier League standings as they approach the final match of the season, reflecting a disappointing chapter in the club’s history.

However, Romano stated on Thursday that “The message from Manchester United is clear: they stand by the manager, they support him, and they believe Rúben Amorim is the right man for the job.”

The transfer expert added that unless an unforeseen development occurs, the plan is to continue with Amorim at the helm.

“Unless something completely unexpected happens, which in football can occur after major disappointments, the club’s clear intention is to back Amorim.”

In line with this strategy, it has been reported that Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is being evaluated as a possible inaugural signing under Amorim’s leadership.

Additionally, Romano indicated that Alejandro Garnacho may leave the club this summer, contingent upon the receipt and mutual agreement of an appropriate offer.