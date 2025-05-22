Lukman Salihu Appointed To Head Secretariat Of Anti-Tinubu Coalition

A former Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Northwest, Salihu Lukman, has been appointed to head the secretariat of a newly formed anti-Tinubu coalition.

The coalition, which was established in March, aims to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News understands that the coalition, led by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its official platform.

This move is particularly notable as it includes defectors from the ruling APC, reflecting a shift in political allegiances as the 2027 elections approach.

This adjustment includes relaxing the requirement for new members to have been part of the party for two years before being eligible to contest elections. As per ADC’s National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, the rules have now been altered to allow immediate participation upon joining the party.

Nwosu informed Vanguard Newspaper on Wednesday, “We will be having our national convention very soon, and I won’t be contesting for Chairman. I’m stepping down for fresh hands to take over. We have also agreed to make it a lot easier for new members to come in and use our platform to contest elections.”

A source within the coalition confirmed to Punch that the ADC was unanimously adopted as the coalition’s platform, with Lukman appointed to lead the secretariat.

This decision is seen as a significant blow to the APC, particularly in the Northwest region, where Mohammed holds considerable political influence and grassroots support.

Despite the strong political realignment, managing the diverse interests within the coalition presents a unique challenge. A source close to the coalition likened the group to a “polygamous family,” emphasising the need to manage the egos of various politicians involved.

“You know, the coalition is like a polygamous family. You have to learn to manage the egos of politicians, as they tend to have very big egos,” the source remarked.

“Even if the first child of the first wife is 30 years older, all first children are treated as equals. It’s about treating everyone as co-equals,” the source added.