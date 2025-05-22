Luka Modric Says Goodbye To Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu On Saturday

Luka Modric has confirmed he will play his final match at the Santiago Bernabéu this Saturday, drawing the curtain on a glittering 12-year career with Real Madrid.

“The time has come. The moment I never wanted to come, but that’s football, and in life, everything has a beginning and an end,” Luka Modric said in an emotional statement earlier today, May 22.

“Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a footballer and as a person. I feel proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history.”

According to reports from Spanish outlet COPE, Real Madrid has decided not to offer the 39-year-old a contract renewal. The decision came from the club’s upper management and was not influenced by incoming coach Xabi Alonso, who is yet to formally assume his new role.

Modric, whose current contract expires in June, will become a free agent after the Club World Cup.

Modric’s farewell match will take place against Real Sociedad on the final day of the La Liga season—a game set to be emotionally charged as fans say goodbye to a legend who helped define a generation of Madrid success.

During his time at the club, Modric accumulated 28 major trophies—more than any other player in Real Madrid history—including six UEFA Champions League titles, four La Liga titles, and the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2018.

His record includes 590 appearances, 43 goals, and countless unforgettable moments that cemented his place among the all-time greats.

Even in his final season, Modric remained impactful, featuring in 56 matches, scoring four goals, and contributing nine assists.

Saturday’s match will also serve as a farewell for several other club figures, including manager Carlo Ancelotti—who is set to take charge of the Brazilian national team—Lucas Vázquez, and Jesús Vallejo.

Naija News gathered that Ancelotti’s departure will be officially confirmed in a club statement on Friday.