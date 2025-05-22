‘Leadership Not About Issuing Threats’ – PDP Reacts To Crisis In Edo, Calls Govt To Action

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed its profound concern regarding the regrettable events that have transpired in Benin City over the past 48 hours.

Naija News understands that there has been a confrontation between some youths and law enforcement officials that escalated into violence.

Reports indicate that this unrest was sparked by accusations of police extortion, brutality, and arbitrary arrests.

The Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, in a statement issued on Thursday, observed that in recent weeks, a significant level of tension has enveloped Benin City and its surrounding areas, primarily due to what many view as the unrestrained actions of law enforcement officers, who are operating under the pretext of addressing cultism and cybercrime.

The party believed that the unrestricted authority granted to these law enforcement agencies in their efforts to combat these issues is facilitating overreach, abuse of power, and severe infringements on the rights of citizens.

“While we unequivocally condemn the attack on law enforcement officers — as it undermines public order and the rule of law — we must equally hold the government accountable for creating the environment that has bred fear, mistrust, and unrest among our people. Violence, from any quarter, is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of a peaceful and law-abiding society that Edo State is known for.

“Edo demands leadership that prioritises the safety, dignity, and rights of all her people. We condemn directives to security agencies that only served to exacerbate tensions and inflame passions, rather than calm the situation.

“Leadership is not about issuing threats from behind podiums or playing politics with the lives and properties of citizens. It is about accountability, restraint, and providing a steady hand in times of crisis.

“The Government must engage stakeholders, including community leaders, civil society, and security agencies, to urgently de-escalate the situation and restore trust between the people and those charged with protecting them.

“The Edo PDP stands for peace, justice, and the protection of all citizens. We call for an immediate investigation into the incidents of the last 48 hours,” the statement read.