Tinubu Asks National Assembly To Approve ₦1.481 Trillion 2025 Rivers Budget

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the ₦1.481 trillion 2025 Rivers State budget to the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, read Tinubu’s request during Thursday’s plenary.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also read the letter on the floor of the red chamber.

In the breakdown, Tinubu said ₦324 billion is proposed for infrastructure, ₦166 billion for the health sector, ₦75.6 billion for education, and ₦31.4 billion for agriculture.

The president asked the House to consider and pass the appropriation bill expeditiously.

On April 3, the Rivers State sole administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, said the state will soon have a new 2025 budget.

Ibas said the budget would prioritise education, healthcare, social services, and infrastructural development.

Recall that on March 18, 2025, Tinubu suspended the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, alongside his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers Assembly for six months.

Tinubu also declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, citing a protracted political crisis.

The President subsequently named an ex-naval chief, Ibok-Ete Ibas, as sole administrator for Rivers.

In other news, the President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Benjamin Okaba, has warned people of Niger Delta to remain alert and fight divide and rule scheme being implemented in the region.

The Professor of Sociology, Okaba, said the Rivers State political crisis is a programmed state capture that the orchestrators hope to implement in the whole Niger Delta region.

Professor Okaba stated this while speaking at News Central Town Hall in Rivers State on Thursday.

“Let me disappoint those who expect me to speak as the president of the Ijaw National Congress; I am going to talk as a professor of sociology,” he said. “I have listened to all the contributions, and it is not surprising that we are a divided house,” he added.

INC’s President noted that “Rivers matter is a symptom of a failing political system. It is about state capture; when you say state capture, it is not about the capture of River State, it is about the Niger Delta.”