‘It Is False’ – Salihu Lukman Denies Coalition Appointment, Atiku’s Adoption Of ADC

Former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has dismissed a purported appointment to head the secretariat of a newly formed anti-Tinubu coalition.

Naija News reports that the coalition established in March aims to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The coalition, led by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, reportedly adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its official platform.

This move is particularly notable as it reportedly includes defectors from the ruling APC, reflecting a shift in political allegiances as the 2027 elections approach.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Lukman denied the reports that the coalition has adopted ADC as a political platform.

Lukman assured that once the negotiation is concluded, a formal announcement will be made by the leaders of the coalition.

He urged the public to disregard the news story, describing it as false, as no such decision has been taken.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to the Vanguard Newspaper publication claiming that I have been appointed to head the Secretariat of the coalition. The public should disregard the story as it is completely false. No such decision has been taken.

“Also false is the report that the coalition has adopted the ADC at its meeting of Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

“The truth is negotiations among all the coalition leaders are progressing very well and final decisions about the political platform for the 2027 election will be taken soon.”