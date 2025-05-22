Insecurity: APC Imported Bandits To Nigeria After We Tackled Boko Haram – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of importing bandits into the country.

The opposition party asserted that it effectively addressed insecurity during its 16 years in power, sharply contrasting with the incumbent APC administration, which it has accused of permitting insecurity to escalate uncontrollably throughout Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the PDP’s statement was made in response to comments from the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, who recently acknowledged that Boko Haram informants have infiltrated both political and military sectors.

In reaction to this revelation, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, engaged in a discussion with Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday, where he criticised the APC-led federal government for its failure to ensure the nation’s security.

Ologunagba recalled that during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the PDP undertook deliberate and strategic measures to combat the Boko Haram insurgency, including collaboration with international security experts.

He emphasised that significant progress was achieved at that time, with the insurgency largely restricted to the North-East region.

However, he expressed concern that under the APC, the security crisis has intensified, with banditry and terrorism now impacting nearly every region of the country, including Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, and Niger States.

“This government has failed in its primary duty, which is the security and welfare of the people, as outlined in Section 14, Subsection 2(b) of the Constitution,” Ologunagba said.

Zulum’s Call For Action Speaks Volume

Ologunagba stressed that Governor Zulum’s appeal to President Tinubu to heed military professionals rather than political sycophants underscores the gravity of the situation.

He said, “If Governor Zulum, a member of the APC, is urging the President to listen to military experts instead of political sycophants, that speaks volumes.

“He clearly wants the President to succeed as a fellow party man, but he’s confronted with the reality that this is a failed government.”

Ologunagba also emphasised the humanitarian impact of the persistent insecurity.

He noted that the Marte Local Government Area in Borno State has been entirely abandoned, resulting in over 20,000 residents being forced into refugee camps.

He cautioned that these camps could potentially serve as recruitment centres for terrorist organisations, exacerbating the crisis.

“The Governor indicated that the whole of Marte Local Government has been vacated, with more than 20,000 individuals currently residing in refugee camps. He is justifiably worried about the likelihood of terrorists taking advantage of these circumstances for recruitment. Therefore, there is truly no basis for comparison,” Ologunagba stated.

The PDP spokesperson further accused the APC of bringing in insurgents and bandits from neighbouring nations prior to the 2015 elections; a claim he asserted was validated by a senior APC official in 2014.

He contended that the APC’s inability to tackle the resulting security challenges has left Nigerians in a state of uncertainty, lacking a clear direction or macroeconomic strategy to promote national development.

“By the APC’s own admission in 2014, insurgents and bandits were imported from neighbouring countries to influence the 2015 elections. These are not just political statements; these are facts based on their own records,” Ologunagba said.

He also linked the country’s economic decline to the government’s failure to ensure security and political stability, citing the exit of major multinational companies from Nigeria.

“Major corporations like Procter & Gamble and Unilever are pulling out of Nigeria, and many others are following suit. That’s the economic reality we’re facing,” he added.

Turning to the growing political discontent ahead of the 2027 elections, Ologunagba stated that the PDP’s criticism of the APC extends beyond the security crisis to broader issues of governance and public confidence.

He acknowledged the emergence of an anti-Tinubu coalition, stressing that Nigerians are eager to reject what he described as an ‘irresponsible and insensitive government’.

The PDP spokesman said, “When people mention an anti-Tinubu coalition, they often reduce it to an individual. But this goes beyond one man. It’s about Nigerians collectively rejecting a government that has failed them.

“Whether you call it a coalition, cooperation, or something else, the Nigerian people are united in their desire to end this madness.”

He insisted that collaboration among opposition parties and stakeholders is essential to dismantle what he described as the APC’s ‘cancerous leadership’ and to restore good governance.

“Whatever the term, what’s crucial is cooperation to end the APC’s destructive leadership. President Tinubu’s administration has been rudderless and unfocused. Nigerians are living in limbo, unable to plan for the future,” Ologunagba declared, expressing confidence in the PDP’s ability to reorganise and offer credible opposition, urging Nigerians to support the party’s efforts to restore the nation’s ‘golden years of development and democracy.’

“Nigerians are looking to the PDP to regroup and provide credible leadership. People are reminiscing about the golden years of development and democratic governance under the PDP.

“This government’s insensitivity must end. Nigerians want a new direction, and the PDP is ready to lead the charge for a better, more secure Nigeria,” he said.