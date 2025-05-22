‘I Will Still Control PDP Structure’ – Eno Claims While Confirming Plan To Join APC

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has directed all commissioners and political appointees in his cabinet to either defect with him to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or resign from their positions.

The directive was issued during an ongoing State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting on Thursday, where the governor officially confirmed his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

Sources at the meeting revealed to Vanguard that Governor Eno made it clear to his cabinet members that his decision to switch parties should be no surprise.

“Anybody who claims he is not aware of my intention to leave the PDP is still living in the 18th century,” the governor remarked.

Eno explained that his defection was influenced by his admiration for the leadership style of President Bola Tinubu.

He added that his desire to work more closely with the Federal Government was a key factor in his decision to align with the APC.

During the meeting, Governor Eno issued a stern warning to his political appointees, making it clear that he had “nothing to negotiate” with anyone unwilling to follow his political direction.

“Apart from elected officials like House of Assembly members and Local Government Chairmen, I have nothing to negotiate with you,” Eno declared.

He also asserted his control over the PDP structure, saying, “Let me tell you, anybody who believes that when I leave the PDP, he will use the party structure to fight me is lying, because I will still control the PDP structure.”

As of the time of filing this report, the State Executive Council meeting was still in session, and further developments were expected.