I Know The Road, And Will Take Nigeria To The Promised Land – President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has given fresh assurances that Nigeria is on the path to recovery and the nation’s economy will get better.

Speaking on Thursday at the State House in Abuja during the national summit organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Tinubu said Nigeria would be industrialized.

He boasted that if his administration has achieved so much within two years of getting into power, then the potential of what can be achieved remains limitless.

Naija News reports the President gave the assurance during his speech at the event when somebody from the audience interrupted by saying “Follow who know road.”

In response, Tinubu gave fresh assurances that Nigeria’s economy is on the path of recovery due to the policies and programmes put in place by his administration, and the nation would be great again.

He boasted that much has already been achieved within two years in office and much more achievements would be recorded in the coming years.

“I know the road, and we will lead you to that promised land. The resuscitation of Nigeria’s economy is on course. The hope is standing before you. You are the leaders and the conscience of this country. Nigeria will be industrialized, we will achieve our goals.

“If only the first two years we are where we are today, then the next few years will be great,” President Tinubu submitted.

He also took time to appreciate the APC and all other stakeholders present at the event for the vote of confidence in him.

“This is the only time that you can correct and not complain. To me, I owe you a whole world of gratitude. The endorsement today, the carry-go inspiration,” Tinubu said.