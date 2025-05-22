‘I Intend To Run’ – Adewole Adebayo Declares 2027 Presidential Ambition

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has declared his intention to be the party’s flagbearer for the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview appearance on Channels Television, Adebayo declared that he intends to contest the 2027 presidency on the platform of the SDP.

He also added that he is not worried about politicians defecting to the party becoming a stumbling block to his ambition, as he believes the party would choose the best candidate through its primary election.

Naija News reports that the former presidential candidate also ruled out the possibility of the SDP being used as a vehicle by any politician to achieve any short-term ambition in 2027.

According to him, nobody, including former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is representing the SDP in any coalition towards the 2027 presidential election.

“Everyone is welcome to join us, I have no anxiety regarding what will happen in the next convention, I intend to run and I believe our party will chose the best of who ever contest at that time but our party cannot be used as a vehicle for anyone’s short term ambition, neither I or El-Rufai are not representing the SDP in any coalition,” he submitted during the interview.