I Have Never Been Denied Visa – Angela Okorie Brags About American Citizenship

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has stated that she has never been denied visa by the United States of America.

Speaking via her Instagram story, the thespian boasted that she loves being an American citizen but has no interest in staying in the country permanently.

She highlighted her extensive travel history, noting that she has been visiting the U.S. for over 12 years and has used her Nigerian passport to travel to numerous countries.

Despite the challenges that often come with holding a Nigerian passport, Okorie said her consistent travel record helps her avoid unnecessary scrutiny at international borders.

Encouraging her followers, she advised them to be patient with their travel dreams, adding that her own experiences have made her a seasoned global traveller.

She wrote, “If I tell you I have never been rejected for a visa before, will you believe me? I love being a citizen of America, but my problem na I go gree stay. I have been going to America for over 12 years. I just like as I dey enter every country I want with my Naija passport, but this our Naija passport once Oyinbo sight am next na step aside.

“If you stop me aside when you open my passport, na only you go tell me to go. Some of you just started making trips. I still get people who pass me for making trips, so calm down and take life easy. You will get there.”