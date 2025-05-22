I Am Expecting More To Come, That’s The Game – Tinubu Expresses Satisfaction With Defections

President Bola Tinubu has expressed satisfaction with the recent influx of opposition politicians to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the APC National Summit on Thursday in Abuja, the president urged the party’s leaders to bring in more opposition party members to join the party.

He also berated naysayers, alleging that the party was trying to introduce a one-party state.

Tinubu said those defecting to the APC should not be blamed because they were in a sinking ship.

The President said, “You don’t blame a people bailing out of a sinking ship, when they have no life jacket. I am glad of what we have and I’m expecting more to come. That’s the game. We are in a constitutional democracy, don’t forget the freedom of movement and freedom association is not criminally punishable. Welcome to the progressives, sweep them clean.”

Earlier, the APC National Working Committee members led by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, endorsed President Tinubu for second term.

The endorsement followed the National Assembly’s declaration of support for the President as their their sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, moved the endorsement, which was seconded by Hon. Tajudeen Abass, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.