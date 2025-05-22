Gov Otti Accuses Ikpeazu’s Administration Of ₦9.8 Billion Road Project Scam

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has accused his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu, of paying ₦9.8 billion to a contractor for the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road in Aba, which he said was not delivered.

Otti made the accusation at Umuagbai Secondary School in Aba on Wednesday during a thanksgiving and carnival organised by the Aba community in celebration of the completion of Port Harcourt Road and other projects done by the Abia State government in Aba.

He stated that his opponents, including some officials of the immediate past administration in the State, are noise makers.

He said, “So, listen to the response. In 2017, they awarded this Port Harcourt Road. The amount at that time was N9.8 Billion. And they paid out the entire money. But the road was not done.

“So, when in 2025, the road cost N36.5 Billion, they started making noise. So, I said, since you people understand mathematics, the average exchange rate in 2017 was N333 to a Dollar. Now, if you apply that, the N9.8 Billion was actually USD29 million equivalent.”

He also announced that 20 electric buses, which have been procured by his administration, would be rolled out in the next two months.

Otti further rewarded a Tricycle driver in Aba, who returned ₦2.4 million forgotten by a passenger in his keke and commended him for the honest act.