Ganduje Reveals Why PDP Members Are Joining APC

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has claimed that the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is “gasping for breath” due to the performance and political dexterity of the ruling party.

Speaking at the APC National Summit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, Ganduje expressed confidence that the APC would emerge victorious in the upcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) election.

He attributed this to the party’s political strategy and effectiveness, suggesting that the APC was well-prepared for the electoral contest.

Ganduje also discussed the challenges currently facing the PDP, attributing its weakening position to internal infighting and defections.

He emphasised the significance of these defections, implying that the APC’s growing membership base reflects the dissatisfaction with the PDP’s internal struggles and leadership crises.

The APC chairman pointed to the party’s success in securing 22 out of Nigeria’s 36 states as a testament to its political strength. Ganduje further revealed that another governor was expected to join the APC soon, underscoring the party’s expanding influence.

Ganduje also touched on the APC’s strategy moving forward, citing the party’s victory in the recent off-cycle elections as a precursor to future successes.

He mentioned that the APC was already preparing for the upcoming elections in Anambra State and others, positioning the party for further gains in the 2027 general elections.