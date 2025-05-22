FIFA President Acknowledges Remo Stars’ NPFL Title Win

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has officially congratulated Remo Stars FC following their historic victory in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

In an official letter dated May 21 and addressed to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Ibrahim Gusau, Infantino commended Remo Stars for clinching their first-ever NPFL title, praising their campaign as a testament to commitment and consistency throughout the season.

“Through this letter, I am delighted to extend my congratulations to the new champions of Nigeria, Remo Stars FC,” Infantino stated.

“The team’s relentless efforts and impressive results throughout the season have culminated in this significant achievement. I extend my congratulations to every member of the team and the club for this remarkable success.”

Furthermore, Infantino acknowledged the NFF’s unwavering support for the advancement of football in Nigeria, expressing optimism for future collaborations.

“I would like to thank you and your Federation for your continuous dedication, work, and support towards the development of football in your country. I eagerly anticipate seeing you again soon, dear President,” he remarked.

Recall that Remo Stars secured the 2024-2025 NPFL title after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes on matchday 35 in Ikenne, where Olamilekan Adedayo’s late goal secured the club’s impressive 21st win of the season.

This victory provided Remo Stars with an unassailable ten-point lead at the top of the league standings, solidifying their championship status with three matches to spare.

This achievement is particularly noteworthy as it makes Remo Stars the first club from the southwest to win the league since Julius Berger lifted the trophy in 2000.

Moreover, it marks a pivotal moment for privately owned clubs in Nigeria, as Remo Stars emerges as the nation’s first private league champions since Ocean Boys’ success in 2006.