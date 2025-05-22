Fernandes, El Kaabi, Høgh Share Europa League Golden Boot As Tottenham Clinch Title

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Olympiacos forward Ayoub El Kaabi, and Bodø/Glimt striker Kasper Høgh all finished as joint top scorers of the 2024-2025 Europa League.

Recall that Tottenham Hotspur were crowned champions of the UEFA Europa League campaign on Wednesday night, May 21, after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the final held in Bilbao.

While the London side lifted the trophy, the race for the competition’s Golden Boot ended in a three-way tie.

The trio edged out several high-profile names who finished just one goal behind. Among those with six goals were Rangers’ Václav Černý, Fenerbahçe’s Youssef En-Nesyri, Lyon’s Malick Fofana, and Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen.

Rasmus Højlund also joined the six-goal club, giving Manchester United a strong attacking presence despite falling short in the final.

The final itself was a tightly contested affair, with Brennan Johnson’s goal proving decisive for Spurs. Johnson ended the tournament with five goals alongside a host of other talents, including Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham), and the Athletic Club duo of Iñaki and Nico Williams.

The complete top scorers list for the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League season is as follows:

7 goals – Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt)

6 goals – Václav Černý (Rangers), Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahçe), Malick Fofana (Lyon), Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United), Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray), Samu (Porto), Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

5 goals – Brennan Johnson (Tottenham), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray)