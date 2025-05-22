Famous Actor Dies In His Sleep

Popular American actor, known for portraying Norm Peterson on the NBC hit comedy Cheers, George Wendt, is dead.

Naija News reports that Wendt’s publicist, Melissa Nathan, announced his demise in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the release, George Wendt died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, May 20 2025, at age 76.

The family requested privacy at this time to mourn the beloved actor.

The statement added, “Beloved actor and comedian, George Wendt known for starring in the NBC hit comedy Cheers, has passed away. He will be missed forever.”

In other news, United States singer Chris Brown has been granted £5 million bail by a court over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

The defendant was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors described as an “unprovoked attack” on music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

The R&B singer has not yet been asked to enter a plea to the charge. Brown was not present at Southwark Crown Court when Judge Tony Baumgartner granted him bail.

After being granted bail, the American musician can continue with his scheduled international tour this year, including in the UK in June and July, as part of his bail conditions.

The Go Crazy singer will pay a £5 million security fee to the court, which is a financial guarantee to ensure the defendant returns to court, however, it may be forfeited if they breach bail conditions.

The tour will also include Brown travelling to parts of Europe, the United States, and Canada. Judge Baumgartner said that he must surrender his passport if he is not travelling.

Brown must live at a specific address known to the court but is not allowed to visit the nightclub and he cannot contact Diaw or apply for international travel documents.