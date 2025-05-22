DSS Tells Court ESN Is An Illegal Organisation, Distinguishes It From Amotekun

The Department of State Services (DSS) has informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the paramilitary wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is an illegal organisation with no legal standing.

During the ongoing trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, a DSS operative, identified as BBB, testified under re-examination by prosecution counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN).

The operative clarified the status of ESN, stating, “My lord, while the ESN is not a registered organisation recognised by law, Amotekun was established following the law passed by the respective Houses of Assembly in the affected States.”

BBB differentiated ESN from Amotekun, the South-Western security outfit that was legally created by state assemblies to address local security challenges, including kidnapping and farmer-herder conflicts.

In the course of cross-examination by defence counsel, Paul Erokoro, SAN, the court admitted a certified true copy of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on EndSARS as exhibit PWUO. The defence also tendered a flash drive and a certificate of compliance, which were admitted as exhibits PWP and PWI, respectively.

As part of the proceedings, a video was played in court featuring statements from DSS Director-General, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. T.Y. Danjuma.

In the video, Ajayi called for increased collaboration between communities and security agencies, stressing that communities must defend themselves alongside authorities.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodinma attributed the Orlu killings to opposition politicians, denying any involvement by the ESN. In his remarks, Gen. Danjuma accused the military of protecting criminals and declared, “If you are depending on the Armed Forces to stop the killings, you will die one by one.”

Justice James Omotosho, presiding over the case, warned against any delaying tactics, stressing the importance of an accelerated trial to avoid further prolonging Nnamdi Kanu’s detention.

He ordered the prosecution to conclude its case within six days, barring exceptional circumstances, and adjourned the trial to May 28, 29, June 6, 16, 18, and 19.