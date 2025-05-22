Dangote Reveals FG’s Benefit From Cement Sale

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has disclosed that the federal government earns 52 kobo in taxes from every ₦1 generated from the production and sale of Dangote Cement.

Naija News reports that Dangote made the revelation on Wednesday during his address at the 2025 Taraba International Investment Summit, which was themed ‘Unlocking Taraba’s Investment Potentials, Advancing Agriculture, Energy, Mining, and Industrialisation for Sustainable Growth and Development’.

The business magnate emphasised that the summit’s focus on diversifying Taraba State’s economy and attracting investors was timely and crucial for the state’s growth.

He stated that investments in various sectors, particularly agriculture, energy, and industrialization, could significantly contribute to the sustainable development of the region.

According to Dangote, governments—whether local, state, or federal—benefit from both private and public investments when they create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and pay taxes.

Dangote said, “I’m sure it might be shocking to you to know that the federal government of Nigeria, not even the state, makes more money from, for example, our cement business. For every ₦1 we turn around, 52 kobo goes to the federal government of Nigeria.

“We always say that the government has no business in business. If it’s true, they don’t have business in business. Though, how are they going to make money, educate people, you know, do the hospital, road, infrastructure? It’s through what? Taxes.

“Have you ever heard of the American government owning an oil block? No, the American government doesn’t own an oil block. And they are the biggest producers of oil today in the world. But they make their money through taxes.”