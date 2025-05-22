Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price Nationwide [See Price For Each Region]

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has recently announced a new decrease in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) nationwide, with the updated rates now between ₦875 and ₦905 per litre, depending on the location.

Naija News reports that this new pricing structure, which reflects a reduction of ₦15 per litre across all areas and affiliated retail outlets, was shared on the official social media account of Dangote Refinery on Thursday.

It is applicable to all major fuel marketers collaborating with the refinery, including MRS, Ardova, Heyden, Optima Energy, Techno Oil, and Hyde Energy.

Previously, residents in Lagos were paying ₦890 per litre, while prices reached ₦920 in the North East and South-South regions. With this latest adjustment, Lagos residents will now pay ₦875, while those in the North East and South-South will pay ₦905 per litre.

A detailed breakdown of the revised prices indicates: Lagos: ₦875, South-West: ₦885, North-East: ₦905, North-West & Central: ₦895, and South-South & South-East: ₦905.

The Dangote Refinery has encouraged consumers to buy fuel exclusively from its partner outlets and has urged Nigerians to report any non-compliance through its hotline: +234 707 470 2099 or +234 707 470 2100.

“Our quality petrol and diesel are refined for better engine performance and are environmentally friendly,” the company stated in the notice on Thursday.

It is important to highlight that the recent price reduction coincides with the reintroduction of a refund benefit policy for customers, which was announced earlier this week.

This development follows a report indicating that independent oil marketers have resumed significant petrol imports, with new data revealing that over 496.17 million litres were imported into the country within a span of nine days.

According to findings from the Tanker Position Report, a document tracking the movement of oil tankers and obtained from Blue Sea Maritime by our correspondent on Monday, 370,000 metric tonnes of petrol were discharged at various depots, with these products arriving at seaports between May 11 and 20, 2025.

On Monday, the Lekki-based facility, which has a capacity of 650,000, announced that the naira-for-crude agreement enabled it to lower petrol prices, resulting in reduced costs for consumers at the pumps.

The company also assured that petrol prices will remain both affordable and stable.

They emphasised that despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices, they have consistently managed to lower petrol prices.

In a statement signed by their Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, the company expressed that their decision to uphold price stability demonstrates their steadfast commitment to supporting the Nigerian economy and easing the financial burden on consumers caused by rising fuel prices.