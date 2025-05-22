Breaking: Tiv Traditional Council Orders Herders To Vacate Tiv Lands By May

The Tiv Area Traditional Council has issued a directive ordering all herders to vacate Tiv lands by the end of May 2025.

Naija News reports that the council cited ongoing attacks on farmers and growing concerns over food insecurity in Benue State and across the country as the main reasons for the decision.

The resolution was made following an emergency meeting at the palace of the Tor Tiv in Gboko, which was presided over by His Royal Majesty, Orcivirigh Professor James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse. The meeting was attended by all graded traditional rulers from across the Tiv Kingdom.

In the communiqué issued after the meeting and signed by the council’s secretary, Shinyi Tyozua, the monarchs expressed deep concern over the persistent attacks on farmers by armed herders, especially in the Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kwande, Katsina-Ala, Logo, Ukum, Guma, Makurdi, Gwer-West, Gwer-East, and Buruku.

“These unprovoked attacks have disrupted farming activities at a critical time,” the council warned. “If the trend continues, it could lead to mass hunger and exacerbate the ongoing national food crisis,” they added, emphasising the importance of protecting the farming community and ensuring the success of the upcoming planting season.

The Tiv Traditional Council called for the immediate withdrawal of herders from Tiv lands to allow farmers to resume their activities. They stressed that the safety of farmers and the success of the 2025 planting season must be prioritised.

The council also appealed to traditional and political leaders in the affected LGAs to engage in peaceful dialogue with herders to ensure the relocation happens without violence.

The council further appealed to the state government to create an enabling environment for the peaceful exit of herders from Tiv farmlands, facilitating the return of farmers to their lands and ensuring the continuity of agricultural activities.

The communiqué concluded with a clear directive, “Appeal to all herders in Tiv Kingdom in Benue State to vacate all Tiv lands before the end of May 2025 to allow farmers return and cultivate their farms in order to avoid the hunger ahead in the nation.

“Request the state government to kindly create the enabling environment to allow herders’ peaceful exit of farmlands in Tiv Kingdom to facilitate resumption of farming activities.”