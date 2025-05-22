Tinubu Swears In New NNPCL Board, Appoints Ojulari As CEO

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally sworn in the newly constituted board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), appointing Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the Group Chief Executive Officer and Ahmadu Musa Kida as Non-Executive Chairman.

Naija News reports that the swearing-in ceremony took place on Thursday in the President’s office at the State House in Abuja, shortly before President Tinubu attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit at the Banquet Hall.

The 11-member board represents a strategic mix of industry experience and regional diversity, with key figures drawn from across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

Among the newly appointed board members are Adedapo Segun and Bello Rabiu, representing the North West; Yusuf Usman, representing the North East; and Babs Omotowa, former Managing Director of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), who will represent the North Central.

Also included on the board are Austin Avuru, Non-Executive Director for the South-South; David Ige, representing the South-West; and Henry Obih, representing the South-East.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Lydia Shehu Jafiya, will serve as the ministry’s representative on the board, while Aminu Said Ahmed will represent the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Top government officials were present at the ceremony, including the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; and the Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

All appointments to the NNPCL board officially took effect from April 2, 2025.