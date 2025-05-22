FG Drags Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan To Court, Files Criminal Charges

The Federal Government has filed criminal charges against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan following her public allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, accusing them of plotting to assassinate her.

Naija News understands that the charges, filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, stem from remarks the Kogi Central lawmaker made during an appearance on Politics Today, a live programme on Channels Television, on April 3, 2025.

According to the charge sheet obtained by SaharaReporters, the government is accusing Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan of making imputations “knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person,” in violation of Section 391 of the Penal Code. The offence is punishable under Section 392 of the same law.

The case lists the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the complainant and names the senator as the sole defendant.

During the broadcast, the senator stated, “I do stand by what I said. In respect to the meeting or discussion Akpabio had [with] Yahaya Bello that night to eliminate me.”

She further alleged that her Senate security detail was withdrawn shortly before the threats, suggesting a deliberate effort to leave her vulnerable.

“Stripping me of my security because I am suspended illegally, actually it just positions me before attacks,” she added.

This is not the first time Senator Natasha has made public claims of threats to her life.

At a homecoming event in Kogi weeks earlier, she alleged that Akpabio had offered funding to former Governor Yahaya Bello to facilitate her recall from the Senate, and to allegedly orchestrate her assassination.

According to her, “Akpabio told Yahaya Bello to kill me… but not in Abuja. It should be done here [Kogi], so it will seem as if the people killed me here. I didn’t make that public, but we did notify the police about it.”

She claimed a meeting to this effect took place at the Hilton Hotel in Abuja and alleged that funds exchanged hands.

The charges come amid wider controversies rocking the Senate, including allegations of sexual harassment and the suspension of Senator Natasha for alleged “misconduct.” Critics have accused Senate leadership of stifling dissent and using disciplinary measures to silence whistleblowers.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has accused the Senate President of sexual harassment, but her allegations have not been formally investigated. Her suspension—still ongoing—has sparked backlash from rights groups and civil society organisations.