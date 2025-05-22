Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 22nd May 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 21st May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1615 and sell at ₦1628 on Wednesday 21st May, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1615 Selling Rate ₦1628

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1590 Lowest Rate ₦1582

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unanimously decided to maintain the Interest Rate at 27.50%.

This decision was announced at the end of the MPC meeting on Tuesday.

Additionally, the committee chose to keep the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) unchanged at 50% for Deposit Money Banks and 16% for Merchant Banks.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday after the 300th MPC meeting in Abuja, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said all MPC members were unanimous in the decision to retain the interest rate.

“The Committee was unanimous in its agreement to hold all parameters,” he said.

Naija News reports this is the second time in 2025 the CBN has retained the country’s interest rate at 27.50% after six consecutive hikes recorded in 2024.

Cardoso explained that the Committee chose to pause and assess the impact of previous policy adjustments on inflation, economic growth, and exchange rate stability before taking further action.