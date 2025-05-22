Benue Killings: Tiv Tradition Rulers Give Herdsmen 10 Days To Leave

The Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC) has issued a 10-day ultimatum to herdsmen to leave Tiv Kingdom.

Naija News reported many attacks by herdsmen across Benue State, including in Ukum, Agatu, and other communities.

According to the House of Representatives member for Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, Ojema Ojotu, the lives of Benue people are worth nothing du to the frequent attacks they suffer.

He said the high rate of insecurity in Benue remains alarming. Ojotu regretted that no effort had been made to arrest the situation

“Benue State is badly heated and there is high level of insecurity, lives of human beings have no value. People are dying and nothing significant is being done to arrest the situation. The case is not different in my own constituency of Apa and Agatu,” Ojotu said.

To address the increased rate of herdsmen attacks, the monarchs gave the ultimatum through a communique, after an emergency meeting of the council held at the palace of the Tor Tiv in Gboko, chaired by the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse.

They appealed to Governor Hyacinth Alia to create an enabling environment that would facilitate the peaceful exit of the herders from their communities.

The Council urged all political and traditional leaders in all Tiv-dominated local government areas to peacefully engage with the herders to ensure their departure and allow farmers to return to their lands.

According to the communiqué issued and signed by the Council’s Secretary, Shinyi Tyozua, the monarchs listed the worst-hit communities as those in Kwande, Katsina-Ala, Logo, Ukum, Guma, Makurdi, Gwer West, Gwer East, and Buruku local government areas.

The Council noted that farming activities in these areas have grounded as a result of herdsmen invasion of farmlands, grazing their cattle on cultivated lands and attacking farmers, forcing many to flee their homes.

According to the New Telegraph, the traditional rulers warned that if the situation persists, it could trigger widespread hunger, not just in the Tiv Kingdom but across Nigeria.