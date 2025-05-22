Atiku’s Coalition Will Not Work – Peter Obi’s Former Aide, Ononuju

A former Special Adviser to Peter Obi on Public Affairs, Katchy Ononuju, has described the proposed 2027 coalition as a mere dream that will not work.

He stated that the coalition would not be accepted if the presidency was not zoned to the South, with Obi as the flag bearer.

Ononuju insisted that the coalition is a premeditated, cooked-up idea made up of friends of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He said, “Coalition is just a dream, it’s an idea, it’s just a caucus of Atiku’s friends who are trying to preempt some PDP governors who are bent on zoning the Presidency to the South, so Atiku now gathered his people while trying to preempt what the governors will do. Before going to the meeting, they are telling you that Peter will be Vice President while Atiku will be President.

“When I and Doyin Okupe founded the Obidient Movement, we founded it out of anger, it was in reaction to the disagreement of the North to allow the zoning to bring the Presidency to the South, and that was why we left to start the youth movement.

“So, if they are talking about us coming back together to resume opposition, you must do a post mortem to ask yourself what was the foundational reason why we broke away from the party to start the youth movement, then you now have a lot of Atiku’s Caucus people trying to bring Peter back.

“I have told them that it will not work, you haven’t gotten him a ticket but you are offering him the VP slot, where is that done? That just tells you that this is a premeditated cooked up thing, it’s not going to work – take it from me, we do not accept it.”