‘Atiku, Obi, And Others Agree To Adopt ADC For 2027 Elections’

Reports have emerged that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, ex-Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and other key opposition leaders have agreed to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the platform for their coalition in the 2027 general elections.

However, the ADC has stated that it is still awaiting a formal briefing from its coalition committee regarding the ongoing discussions.

This follows the meeting held on Tuesday night, where the decision to adopt the ADC was reportedly reached by the coalition leaders.

According to Bloomberg, sources in the meeting of the coalition, which was held on May 20 in Abuja, discussed the consensus on adopting the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the vehicle for the coalition

The National Chairman of the ADC, Okey Nwosu, confirmed the party’s involvement in the talks. In an interview with the Daily Sun yesterday, Nwosu revealed that the ADC has been in discussions with Atiku, Obi, and other prominent opposition figures and political parties about the possibility of forming a coalition for the upcoming elections.

He said, “ADC has always been a coalition party. It came to the fore when President Olusegun Obasanjo told all the civil society organizations that were working with him for a new Nigeria that ADC is the transformational party. That was in 2018. If this year, some patriots are also talking with the ADC, it is in the character of the party. The character of the party is working with deeply patriotic Nigerians to save the country.

“So, we are having conversations with almost all the opposition leaders. We are having conversations with all the political parties. By the Grace of God, in a matter of days, we should know our fate. The same thing we are doing, other political parties are also doing. But we would like to form a coalition of opposition leaders, political parties, and civil society, so that the citizens can come up with ways to take their country back.

“I am not part of the coalition team in ADC. We have two coalition teams. One led by Dr. Bamidele Ajadi. The other coalition team is led by Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmad.. They will give us a report some time tomorrow how things are going.”