Anambra Guber: We Say No To Coalition – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra State Chapter, has distanced itself from any coalition of parties.

The State Chairman of PDP, Chidi Chidebe, said the state leadership of the party did not endorse any political coalition, particularly as the party heads for the governorship election on November 8.

Naija News reports that the party stated this in a communique on Wednesday at the end of its State Executive Committee (SEC).

Chidebe stressed that Anambra PDP’s leadership aligned with the position of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and advised members of the party against any anti-party activities.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Anambra State Executive Committee of the PDP has been drawn to reports of an alleged political coalition involving multiple parties, claimed to have the consent of our party’s leadership.

“We wish to categorically state that the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party is not engaged in any coalition discussions with any political party. Consequently, the PDP in Anambra State is not involved in any coalition talks whatsoever. We strongly advise our members and stakeholders to steer clear of such activities, as they lack legitimacy, approval, or endorsement from the leadership of the party at both the state and national levels.

“We urge all faithful members of our great party across the state to remain focused, resolute, and unwavering in their support for the efforts of our National Leadership, the Board of Trustees (BoT), the PDP Governors’ Forum, and other critical stakeholders who are diligently working to reposition and restore our party’s glory. As the saying goes, no man abandons his house because of weed. We continue to pray that any man or woman raised and nurtured by this party, whose intention is now to destroy it, shall be put to shame.

“The State Executive Committee reaffirms its unflinching support for our respected leader in the state, Senator Ben Ndi Obi, CON, our South East Zonal Leader, His Excellency, Barr. Peter Mba, and the National Leadership of our great party. We commend their efforts and align fully with their pursuit of peace, unity, and restoration of the PDP as the true hope of the Nigerian people.

“We strongly advise all members of our party across Anambra State to steer clear of any form of coalition meetings or political gatherings that are not sanctioned by the PDP leadership. Participation in such gatherings constitutes anti-party activity and will be met with appropriate disciplinary actions.

“Any State, Local Government, or Ward officer whose name is enlisted or associated with any unauthorized coalition group will be deemed to have exited the party. Consequently, any office such an individual occupies shall be declared vacant with immediate effect.

“The State Executive Committee remains committed to upholding party discipline, unity, and the democratic values of the PDP. We urge members to remain vigilant, loyal, and focused as we collectively work towards a rejuvenated and victorious party.”